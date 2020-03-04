Country's internet subscribers reach 99.24 million

The total number of internet subscribers has reached 99.246 million at the end of January 2020, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

There were 91.421 million subscribers as of the end of January 2019.

Of the total subscribers, the BTRC data showed that there were 93.498 million mobile internet users and 5.743 million broadband Internet users and the rest were WiMAX users during the period in the country.

Bangladesh has witnessed a boom in internet usage riding on the back of fast-growing mobile internet and the government's push for digitalisation.

















