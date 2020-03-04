Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:22 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Business

Import fall pushes up tax revenue shortfall

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Tax revenue shortfall aggravated further, hovering to a deficit worth Tk 374.97 billion against its target until January of the current fiscal year (FY), 2019-20, largely due to fall in import of revenue-generating commodities.
Tax on import-export stage posted 1.04 per cent growth with the highest shortfall of Tk 158.26 billion against its target, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) provisional data disclosed on Monday.
The NBR's VAT Wing also faced shortfall worth Tk 120.21 billion, while Income Tax Wing Tk 96.49 billion.
The NBR's aggregate revenue collection posted a poor 8.47 per cent growth in July-January period of FY 20 over the corresponding period of last year. Average growth in revenue collection during last five years was 13.16 per cent.
The NBR collected aggregate revenue worth Tk 1.26 trillion in the first seven months of the FY, against its target of Tk 1.64 trillion for the period.
In the first half of the current FY, shortfall against revenue collection target was Tk 315.08 billion.
Of the three NBR departments, Income Tax Wing registered the highest growth of 14.70 per cent, collecting Tk 389.70 billion tax in July-January period.
VAT Wing achieved 9.81 per cent growth in the period, collecting Tk 504.46 billion, while Customs Wing collected Tk 371.54 billion.
According to the NBR data, VAT collection at import stage posted a negative 3.36 per cent growth until January, while export duty collection declined by 97.04 per cent over the corresponding period.
Turnover tax collection posted a negative 40.88 per cent growth, while Supplementary Duty (SD) at local stage declined by 9.77 per cent.
Travel tax also posted a negative 2.67 per cent growth in the period, the NBR data revealed.
However, VAT collection at local stage grew by 18.57 per cent, while excise duty grew by 19.65 per cent.
The government set an aggregate target of Tk 3.25 trillion for the NBR in FY 2019-20.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toyota names new finance chief in executive shake-up
Palm oil firms in KL
China allocated $15.6b in epidemic prevention funds by March 2
Top airlines axe flights as coronavirus saps demand
Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air to launch new low-cost carrier
Emirates asks staff to take 1 month unpaid leave over coronavirus
Walton starts AC export to India
Foxconn to resume output in virus-hit China by end of March


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft