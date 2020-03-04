Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:22 PM
Stocks stay on positive tracks for 2nd running day

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE) edged up for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as optimistic investors continued buying shares hoping gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up to 5,814, after gaining 11.76 points or 0.20 per cent over the previous session. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also edged up  5.12 points or 0.23 per cent to finish at 2,172 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 1.12 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 1,343.
The total turnover also moved up to Tk 5.47 billion, from Tk 4.85 billion on Monday. The gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 336 issues traded, 147 closed higher, 138 closed red and 51 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index, CASPI edged up 37 points to settle at 17,931 and Selective Categories Index, CSCX, gaining 22 points to finish at 10,838 points.
Ninetynine issued gained and as many numbers lost, while 35 other were unchanged on CSE, which traded 49.09 million shares and mutual fund units worth more than Tk 1.38 billion in turnover.


