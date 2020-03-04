Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Shamsul Huda

Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) leaders have raised objections at giving work permit to foreign freight forwarding personnel and demanded the government to stop such self destructive practice which is marginalizing local workers, who are enough to run the business.
In a letter to the chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) BAFFA leaders protested it saying it is a gross violation of the government rules while illegal workers are taking cover of poor monitoring to work in different industries.  
It said a section of big business houses are sheltering foreign professionals to uplift their image to foreign business partners and also using them as cover to take money out of the country. Such unnecessary practice is devastating to the country's financial sector.
BAFFA leaders said as per rules the government can provide work permits for skilled labor and transfer of technology in industrial and other service sectors for handling such as shipping, export and imports where enough local expert for a particular job is not available.
But currently a pool of local skilled professionals is available in the country. Different management and training courses in universities and other organizations are producing skilled manpower in logistic and supply chain management.  
Talking with the Daily Observer, Amirul Islam, Senior Vice President of BAFFA said, "We are           fully capable to run our business. This service sector does not require foreign workers now beyond  certain high technology standard."
He said the government authority is permitting foreigners without assessing the real requirements and in violation of the rules, he said.  
He said, "Our skilled manpower in logistics and supply chain business are not getting jobs and those getting jobs are lower paid than the foreigners for same kind of jobs." Currently thousands of foreign workers, many of them are illegal are working in different export oriented and domestic market based industries and service sectors.
He said, "We want to say BIDA and other concerned agencies should assess the situation and make    room for local workers removing unnecessary foreign workers. They should investigate which technology transfer we need now and what sort of manpower we want," he said.
He said the government should enlist legal and illegal workers and also the job where we need foreign workers to stop the misuse of the facilities. The National Board of Revenue (NBR), law enforcing agencies should coordinate their search in this respect.
The BAFFA sounded highly critical saying there is no ground for foreign workers to work in labor intensive domestic labor market such as textile, readymade garments, leather and other sectors with higher payments than local workers.
The letter sent last month said "BIDA does not check the requirements of our few business peoples who have created some ornamental posts for foreigners with high payments and taking away money though hand carrying, money transfer or money laundering."
According to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report foreign workers take away over Tk264 billion through illegal means, dodging tax of about Tk120 billion.


