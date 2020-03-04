Bangabandhu Jamuna Rly Bridge revised plan to cost Tk 70.47b more



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday.

ECNEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting attended by cabinet ministers, secretaries and members of the planning commission, among others, held at NEC conference room in the planning commission.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later briefing reporters said Taka 5,964.74 crore for the eight projects will come from the government exchequer and Taka 78.63 crore from concerned stakeholder organization's own fund. The remaining Taka 4,424.87 crore will come from project assistance.

Mannan said out of the approved eight projects, six are new while the two are revised projects. Mannan moreover said Bangladesh Railway under the Railway Ministry will implement the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge project by December 2025.

With the latest revised cost estimate the total cost of the bridge would be Taka at 16,780.95 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide a total of Taka 12,149.19 crore as assistance for the bridge.

Mannan said that this railway bridge project is a "star" project. This dual gauge double track railway bridge would be constructed around 300 meters upstream of the existing Bangabandhu Bridge.

Planning Commission officials said that an estimate of railway freight that may occur when the neighboring countries would fully use the bridge can't be figured out at present with the existing Bangabandhu Bridge due to limited access and speed limit.

Under the circumstances, this dedicated railway bridge is being constructed over River Jamuna to meet the growing demand of national and sub-regional railway traffic.

The main project component of the bridge include construction of a 4.8 kilometer long dual gauge double track, construction of a 7.6 kilometer long double line railway approach embankment and erection of 30.73 kilometer dual gauge railway track.

It also include construction of 16 railway approach viaducts, minor bridges and culverts, renovation and remodeling of Bangabandhu Bridge East and Bangabandhu Bridge West stations and yards.

The project components also include construction of railway museum and ancillary infrastructures, conducting dredging at the approach channel and harbour of River Jamuna as well as strengthening river training on the both sides of the bridge.

Mannan said the project cost of the railway bridge has increased following a study conducted by JICA to further strengthen this dedicated bridge.

















