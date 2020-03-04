Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:22 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Back Page

HC wants to know how GK Shamim’s bodyguards got arms licences

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday wanted to know how the bodyguards of GK Shamim, an influential contractor, who was arrested during the anti-casino drive, got licences for arms and how many arms they have.
The court also sought information on their income tax returns and asked their lawyer Advocate Shamim Sarder to place the information in detail before it today (Wednesday).
An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the order while hearing a rule issued by the court over granting bail to the four bodyguards in a money laundering case.
The four bodyguards of GK Shamim are Badda's Mohammad Zahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam of Jesore, Kamal Hossain of Bhola and Shamshad Hossain of Nilphamari.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik confirmed the court order to the reporters.
On February 3 this year, the same bench issued the rule, asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain why the four accused should not be granted bail in the case.




Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on September 20, 2019.
Rapid Action Battalion members seized illegal firearms and Fixed Deposit Receipts worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan.
The elite force filed three cases--one under the Narcotics Control Act, one under the Money-Laundering Prevention Act and the other under the Arms Act- against Shamim with Gulshan Police Station on September 21.
The four bodyguards of Shamim were shown arrested in a money-laundering case.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC wants to know how GK Shamim’s bodyguards got arms licences
Two to die for killing 2 minors after rape
Medical Board forced to give ‘fake report’ on Khaleda’s health, alleges Fakhrul
Coronavirus may push up inflation: Minister
Visitors from Italy, Iran, Korea need medical certificates for visa: Health Minister
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
JnU area most polluted in city
Demand for celebrating  ‘Flag Hoisting Day’ nationally   


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft