HC wants to know how GK Shamim’s bodyguards got arms licences





The court also sought information on their income tax returns and asked their lawyer Advocate Shamim Sarder to place the information in detail before it today (Wednesday).

An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the order while hearing a rule issued by the court over granting bail to the four bodyguards in a money laundering case.

The four bodyguards of GK Shamim are Badda's Mohammad Zahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam of Jesore, Kamal Hossain of Bhola and Shamshad Hossain of Nilphamari.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik confirmed the court order to the reporters.

On February 3 this year, the same bench issued the rule, asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain why the four accused should not be granted bail in the case.









Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on September 20, 2019.

Rapid Action Battalion members seized illegal firearms and Fixed Deposit Receipts worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan.

The elite force filed three cases--one under the Narcotics Control Act, one under the Money-Laundering Prevention Act and the other under the Arms Act- against Shamim with Gulshan Police Station on September 21.

The four bodyguards of Shamim were shown arrested in a money-laundering case. The High Court on Tuesday wanted to know how the bodyguards of GK Shamim, an influential contractor, who was arrested during the anti-casino drive, got licences for arms and how many arms they have.The court also sought information on their income tax returns and asked their lawyer Advocate Shamim Sarder to place the information in detail before it today (Wednesday).An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the order while hearing a rule issued by the court over granting bail to the four bodyguards in a money laundering case.The four bodyguards of GK Shamim are Badda's Mohammad Zahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam of Jesore, Kamal Hossain of Bhola and Shamshad Hossain of Nilphamari.Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik confirmed the court order to the reporters.On February 3 this year, the same bench issued the rule, asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain why the four accused should not be granted bail in the case.Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on September 20, 2019.Rapid Action Battalion members seized illegal firearms and Fixed Deposit Receipts worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan.The elite force filed three cases--one under the Narcotics Control Act, one under the Money-Laundering Prevention Act and the other under the Arms Act- against Shamim with Gulshan Police Station on September 21.The four bodyguards of Shamim were shown arrested in a money-laundering case.