Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:22 PM
Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Two to die for killing 2 minors after rape

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

A  Tribunal in Dhaka on Tuesday sentenced two people to death for killing two minor girls after rape in the capital's Demra area last year.
Two minors age is five rears and another is four years and six months.
The two, who have been awarded death penalty, are Golam Mostafa and his cousin Azizul Bawani of Demra area.
Judge Jayshree Sammader of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 delivered the verdict in presence of the two. The tribunal also fined them Tk 50 thousands each and ordered to give the money to the victims' families.
According to case statement, the accused enticed the two minor girls with lipsticks, brought them to their residence at Kona Para and raped them on January 7 in 2020.
When the girls started screaming, the two strangled them.  police recovered the bodies of Nursat Jahan, 4, daughter of Palash, and Dola Akther,5, daughter of Faridul from the ground floor of a seven-storey building on Shahjalal Road in Demra.
Sub Inspector Md Shah Alam of Demra Police submitted charge sheet on January 22 in 2019. The tribunal framed charges against the two on March 23 last year.


