Medical Board forced to give ‘fake report’ on Khaleda’s health, alleges Fakhrul





"It's our bad luck that the doctors of PG (BSMMU) hospitals, whom the people of this country respect and depended on, couldn't give an accurate report. The government forced them not to present an authentic report," he said.

Fakhrul came up with the allegation while speaking at a human-chain programme arranged by BNP in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the government's decision of hiking the prices of power and water.

On February, the High Court rejected the bail petition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case based on a report of the BSMMU on her health condition.

The BSMMU authorities submitted a report on the BNP chief's health to the court on February 26.

According to the report, Khaleda has been suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and arthritis but these are under control. She has also been suffering from back pain but Khaleda did not allow the medical board to provide advanced treatment.

Khaleda has been in jail since February 8, 2018 after she was convicted in two corruption cases, including Zia Charitable Trust. She has been undergoing treatment at the BSMMU since April 1, 2019. -UNB























