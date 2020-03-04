Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Coronavirus may push up inflation: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan said if novel coronavirus cannot be contained then it might push up inflation to some extent in the coming months.
The Minister released the report at a press briefing after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at the NEC conference centre in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The Minister said, "Corona (virus) is a global fear now and the global trade and commerce have already been affected to some extent due to the virus fallout. If it's not contained, then there might be some impact."
He said as the country's manufacturing sector is dependent on raw material import, there will be price hike of these materials if the supply is hampered due to virus outbreak. "Naturally, the price level will see a rise that can't be controlled," he added.  The Minister, however, said it is a matter of great hope that the shipment of goods from China has started.
Minister Mannan said the inflation decreased to 5.46 per cent in February this year, from 5.57 per cent in the preceding month.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) report, the inflation in February last year stood at 5.47 per cent. Over the year, the rate of increase in product prices has dropped by 0.01 percentage points.
The Minister said the inflation was expected to rise as it is the season of weddings, picnics and other festivals, but instead it dropped.
He said, "We will be the losers. We process the product. Importing raw materials from overseas may hurt us a bit. The construction of a couple of spans of Padma Bridge has been delayed because the span is made in China. This may cause some problems."


