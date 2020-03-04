Visitors from Italy, Iran, Korea need medical certificates for visa: Health Minister





Amidst deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in 60 countries across the world, the instruction was given, Health Minister Zahid Malik told journalists on Tuesday at a press briefing.

In the briefing, the Minister also suggested people not to make unnecessary foreign trips as COVID-19 has spread to 60 countries across the globe. He has also urged all not to shake hands unnecessarily and keep hands clean always after any travel.

Earlier, the Minister held an inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat to fight against the probable attack of COVID-19 and another deadly disease dengue.

He said there is no fear for the country's people regarding COVID-19 infection as the government has taken several measures to tackle the outbreak in Bangladesh.

Thousands of doctors and nurses of the country were given necessary trainings to ensure treatment in all government hospitals. The training activity is always on, so that every doctor and nurse can provide the treatment in case of necessity, he said.

The Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital was kept ready for the COVID-19 infected patients. At the same time, the Chest Disease Hospital at Mahakhali is being prepared for the same reason, Zahid said adding that top floors of all government hospitals were kept ready for coronavirus patients.

He said more than 4.18 lakh persons, who entered Bangladesh through different ports during the COVID-9 outbreak, were screened with different detectors. But, no one was identified positive. Those, who were suspected, were kept in the isolation centres and went back home after observation and treatment.

At present, the number of COVID-9 infected patients exceeded 90,000 globally while caused over 3,100 deaths, according to CBS News on China. It said that the coronavirus has spread to 60 countries of the world.

Health Minister Zahid Malek said it is preferable to avoid unnecessary tours to foreign countries as it has spread to over 60 countries globally. As a result, many international events have been cancelled. In this situation, it would be better to avoid unnecessary foreign trips.

The CBS News claimed in its report that the COVID-19 disease, which can be transmitted by people who do not even show symptoms, could spread to 70 per cent of the world's population.

Regarding foreign dignitaries trip to Bangladesh marking celebration of the Father of the Nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary, the Health Minister said necessary measures were already taken to ensure their safe trips and presence in the country like the country's people.

At the same time, they are also dignitaries. They are aware about their health conditions. "So, we don't have any concern about their safety from the disease. They will also be given same treatment that the country's people are being given," he added.

They don't have any plan to cancel programmes of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, he informed.

























