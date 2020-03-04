Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:21 PM
Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Suddhananda Mahathero, foremost Buddhist religious leader and chief abbot of Kamalapur Dharmarajika Buddhist Mahabihar, passed away on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.
He was 87, clinic and monastery sources said.
He had been suffering from respiratory obstruction, diabetes and other old-age complications.
Mahathero is survived by countless disciples, relatives and a host of Buddhist monks and admirers.
According to monastery sources, his mortal remains will be kept at his hermitage in Dharmarajika Bouddha Bihar for the followers to have a glimpse and pay tribute to the religious leader.
The mortal remains will be kept preserved by blessings into a casket for ceremonial cremation at a convenient time.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shuddhananda Mahathero.    -BSS


