

Suddhananda Mahathero passes away

He was 87, clinic and monastery sources said.

He had been suffering from respiratory obstruction, diabetes and other old-age complications.

Mahathero is survived by countless disciples, relatives and a host of Buddhist monks and admirers.

According to monastery sources, his mortal remains will be kept at his hermitage in Dharmarajika Bouddha Bihar for the followers to have a glimpse and pay tribute to the religious leader.

The mortal remains will be kept preserved by blessings into a casket for ceremonial cremation at a convenient time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shuddhananda Mahathero. -BSS

























