

Zarin obtains Pry Scholarship

She is the granddaughter of Advocate Lutfor Rahman (Freedom fighter) and noted social worker late Noor Jahan Begum of Maizdee Court.



Zarin Subah Rahman, daughter of Advocate Mijanur Rahman and Sultana Jobeda Khanam Shikha , Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Women Affairs of Laxmipur District, has obtained Primary School Certificate (PSC) Scholarship 2020 from Noakhali Government girls' High School.She is the granddaughter of Advocate Lutfor Rahman (Freedom fighter) and noted social worker late Noor Jahan Begum of Maizdee Court.