Zarin obtains Pry Scholarship   

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:21 PM
Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Zarin Subah Rahman, daughter of Advocate Mijanur Rahman and Sultana Jobeda Khanam Shikha , Deputy Director (DD)  of  the Department of Women Affairs of Laxmipur District, has obtained Primary School Certificate (PSC) Scholarship 2020 from  Noakhali Government girls'  High School.
She is the granddaughter of Advocate Lutfor Rahman (Freedom fighter) and noted social worker late Noor Jahan Begum of Maizdee Court.


