JU BCL protests fellow’s death





The leaders and activists of the ruling party's student wing brought out the procession from the transport office of the university on Tuesday.

After parading different streets on the campus, the procession ended with a brief rally on Shaheed Minar premises.

At the rally, they demanded the immediate trial of the brutal murder of two BCL activists Rakib Hayder in Noakhali and Hadiuzzaman Rasel in Khulna.

Vice president of JU BCL Mizanur Rahman, Zahirul Islam Babu, Bayezid Rana Kalince and Azizur Rahman Lilu, joint secretary Affan Hossain Apon, organizing secretary Abhishek Mandal, Tarek Hasan and Pangkoj Das and deputy international affairs secretary Ismail Hossain were present.









Over 400 BCL leaders and activists both male and female dormitories of the university took part in the procession.





