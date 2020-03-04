Woman held with yaba in Ramu

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 3: Detective Branch of police in a drive arrested a woman with 10,000 pieces of yaba tablets from Ramu upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The detained was identified as Samira Begum, 25, hailed from Narikel Bagan area in the upazila.

Police said, on information, they conducted a raid in a house at Narikel Bagan this noon and nabbed Samira with the contraband drugs which were preserved in a den at her house.

During the drive, the police team also seized Taka 25 lakh from her possession. -BSS





















