NU draws up programmes on Mujib Year

Besides, two souvenirs on life and works of Bangabandhu would be published. Seminars, essay competitions and tree plantation campaign will also be conducted. -BSS The National University (NU) has drawn up elaborate programmes for Mujib Year, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.NU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Harun-or-Rashid announced the programme at a press briefing at the university's conference hall in Gazipur, said a press release.Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, Deans of different faculties and registrar, among others, were present.The programmes feature bringing out colorful procession in 2260 colleges under the NU on March 17, the birthday of Bangabandhu.Sports and cultural competitions will be held at district and divisional levels and final round will be held in the capital. A discussion will be held on March 31 on "March 1971: the rising of Bangalee nation state".Besides, two souvenirs on life and works of Bangabandhu would be published. Seminars, essay competitions and tree plantation campaign will also be conducted. -BSS