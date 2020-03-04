Japanese envoy meets Speaker

Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at her office in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues including bilateral matters, women empowerment, Japan-Bangladesh parliamentary alliance group and Mujib Year, according to an official release.

Lauding the Japanese Prime Minister for women empowerment, the Speaker said half of the population of Bangladesh are women and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to bring the women in the mainstream of the economy.

On the occasion of the Mujib Year, Dr Shirin Sharmin invited the Japanese Speaker and Ministers to visit Bangladesh, the release said. -BSS





















