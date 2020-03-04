Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Mobile gaming disorder

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020

Dear Sir

Online multiplayer games have taken the world by storm in recent years. In Bangladesh, a huge number of youths are active players of online games and many are even addicted to it. This is a matter of serious concern that many students neglect their studies to play these games and are unable to concentrate on anything else. Their studies are getting serious hampered.

According to reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) termed "gaming disorder"-impairing a person's capacity to function normally in their daily activities due to their severe gaming habits-as a form of mental disorder. The amount of time the players spend looking at the screen is unsafe for their eyes. Some of the game contains vulgar contents as well. There are many more threats to body  and mind from prolonged gaming.

I think there is nothing wrong in playing online video games as long as it is under control. In order to ensure the future generation remains healthy and active, parents must monitor their children's activities and also make sure they remain active in real playgrounds and not just the virtual ones.





Ratul Rahman
Over email



