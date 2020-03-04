USET: A focused institution, rising above our horizon!



Nazarul Islam



In a developing country like Bangladesh, strong systems are constantly under construction or renovation, where the nuts and bolts are often dislodged and out of place. In this chaos, you really need the will of God to proceed, even though an effective market research strategy has been put in place. This process can be streamlined and made as effective as possible, resulting in a positive experience for the promoters, patrons, students and a dedicated task force. And, at the close-it is a win win situation, indeed!

Academics around the globe will admit that 'creating' a new university is much more challenging than it may first seem. A good idea is just not enough, to take the concept onwards, to its completion; where demand and merit must be demonstrated, and the courses and disciplines must be placed together, and rigorously assessed. Finally during this process, market research becomes essential and then follows the 'small' issue of marketing!



I have served institutions of learning in Australia, USA and the UK. It was a pleasure to work with overseas colleges, to develop linkages and academic collaboration. It is a wonderful, new world to step in. Before you realize it, you get sucked in-and enjoy your work, because it is soothing and 'addictive'.



Not very long ago, I happened to meet Dr Catherine Lee, Head of the Department of Education at Anglia Ruskin University along with Phil Maull, Head of Academic Quality Services at Swansea University along with Dr Mark Skippen, Marketing Intelligence Manager, also at Swansea University. I am happy to share the guidelines for managing the affairs of one highly focused University that I have known.



Let me begin with course curriculum. Is there any point creating an institutional course that nobody is interested in? Obviously it makes sense that the first step in any new endeavour is to assess the demand for innovative, new courses. This market research process can take many forms: 'We initially undertake market research and in particular consider what courses our competitors have to offer.



We look to employment opportunities in the country, keep a keen eye on national and local initiatives in our field, as well as professional and statutory body requirements,' Catherine from Anglia Ruskin University, had confided to me. As highlighted by this academic, it's not just an interest from students, that our universities have to consider. In order to transition these students from higher education and into employment, the courses have to be attractive to the employers as well.



At Swansea University, Mark had opined in a gathering of affiliated college Directors, that there shall always remain a strong focus on using data to better understand the demand for any given course.



Sharing ideas has been my passion. Like the Swansea University, the USET May successfully implement a rigorous approach to scoping of gap analysis and Market Intelligence, based on publicly available data along with information generated from International Development Office and their network of agents across the globe. This newly established University could use this data to inform a long term strategic development plan, which informs which programmes we then go on to develop through a business planning process.



Once the demand for the courses have been assessed, the university needs to focus on its commercial feasibility. I believe that programs which are proposed by Higher Learning Institutions. or the University Grants Commission must go through a rigorous business focused appraisal by the Board of Trustees. Those who are able to conceive and write the report, are required to submit a full Market Intelligence Report, prepared by the Market Intelligence Team centrally, before being permitted to develop any program. University programs must also be assessed for their strategic viability and income generation potential.



Once an approved University prospectus has been deemed feasible, then begins the long journey of putting together the much needed, brand new course. What Catherine had shared with me, had informed the gathering of educators--the process could even take up some vital time. Market research takes place initially, and then a team of academics design the course. The desired course outcomes inform those who design it: the learning outcomes for each module which in turn decides the week by week module content and the module assessment tasks.



The emphasis on courses cannot be underrated. After these have been written, they must go through a validation process with a panel of experts in the field from other universities along with senior colleagues from within the set up of USET, Bangladesh! Course validation usually involves a presentation and scrutiny of the course content and design. It is then the panel's job to recommend whether or not to allow the course to go ahead. Only after a successful validation, can a course be marketed on the university website.



It is a similarly lengthy process at all newly formed institutions. By creating a whole new program from scratch, particularly in a new subject area for the University, can be a complex and time consuming practice. In terms of time frame, my good colleague at Palm Beach State College, Florida had shared -this can be limited by the promotion timeframes to ensure highest potential recruitment, and is informed by HEFCE's i-MAP research and publications. Nominal time frames are 6/10months+ for an undergraduate program and 12 months+ for a postgraduate taught program. However, with experienced and committed staff and available resources, this process can be much more swift to ensure it is responsive to market and employer demands.



If the promoters of USET are convinced of the viability of the course, the Academic Proposal Team may set about developing all the necessary segments required for a full program, such as the curriculum and assessment strategy. All of this is obviously underpinned by Programme Delivery Plan to ensure development is managed to completion, and any blockers can be identified early and removed. The final stage is for the completed proposal (once approved within the Board) to be scrutinised by the University's Program Approval Committee, with input from External Subject Specialists, Students and Employers, ensuring that the programme meets the required internal and external standards for delivery.



Once the courses have been approved and created, it's time to 'shout' about it. I have reasons to believe that courses are marketed on the university website, at open days, in brochures and - increasingly - on social media. We academics have wondered, if marketing a brand new course without a current cohort of students to vouch for it, could be challenging. Under such trying circumstances, I have rarely sat in isolation and sincerely endeavored to group together in departments and faculties. Existing students from other courses could be often utilized, to act as ambassadors and speak to prospective students about their university experience.



The specific courses which are created at the USET need to be marketed before the course is actually launched: Don't we have a number of ways of marketing programs, which have changed recently due to guidelines, to protect students? Once a program is conceptualised and the markets identified, the University has established a risk based approach towards publicising programmes that will be coming soon, without opening these to application and recruitment.



This approach would enable the USET to promote new future programs through a separate page on the website, through which students can express their interest to be contacted when the programme is finally approved, thus building an initial relationship with potential applicants early in the development process.



Once the USET program has been approved, the University may need to utilize targeted marketing via various channels. Dependent on the program's audience this can include the University prospectus, website, recruitment fairs, agencies, open days, visit days and school visits, digital channels, and of course the local media.



Like many nascent institutions of learning, the USET is positioned in the middle of many debates about the relevance of higher education. There is pressure to innovate and think entrepreneurially about how to have maximum impact and adapt to the many changes in the higher education environment. Increasingly, students are demanding education that is practical, will prepare them to succeed despite uncertain career paths, and will allow them to align their values with their academic and career choices. I am certain my close friend, Dr Tanvir Khan will inspire his colleagues to achieve this successfully, in the shortest possible time span.



Let us welcome the USET-a bright star on the academic horizon of Bangladesh which may inspire generations to usher our nation into prosperity and modernization. Good luck, Professor Moazzem Hossain and Dr Tanveer Khan!











The writer is a former educator, based in Chicago



Warmest felicitations to Professor Moazzem Hossain, Chairman, Board of Trustees and Dr Tanvir Khan, PhD, (designated) Vice Chancellor of USET--founders of a higher learning institution, with a focus on skills development. This has been a giant leap in Bangladesh! Creating a brand new university for skill development, is as complex as creating a universe. You may have to play 'god', not golf! Of course, this is no small achievement for the developing country of Bangladesh. Even, the simple act of getting an idea approved is a lengthy process--followed by the challenge of building an institution from scratch, not to mention promoting the same.In a developing country like Bangladesh, strong systems are constantly under construction or renovation, where the nuts and bolts are often dislodged and out of place. In this chaos, you really need the will of God to proceed, even though an effective market research strategy has been put in place. This process can be streamlined and made as effective as possible, resulting in a positive experience for the promoters, patrons, students and a dedicated task force. And, at the close-it is a win win situation, indeed!Academics around the globe will admit that 'creating' a new university is much more challenging than it may first seem. A good idea is just not enough, to take the concept onwards, to its completion; where demand and merit must be demonstrated, and the courses and disciplines must be placed together, and rigorously assessed. Finally during this process, market research becomes essential and then follows the 'small' issue of marketing!I have served institutions of learning in Australia, USA and the UK. It was a pleasure to work with overseas colleges, to develop linkages and academic collaboration. It is a wonderful, new world to step in. Before you realize it, you get sucked in-and enjoy your work, because it is soothing and 'addictive'.Not very long ago, I happened to meet Dr Catherine Lee, Head of the Department of Education at Anglia Ruskin University along with Phil Maull, Head of Academic Quality Services at Swansea University along with Dr Mark Skippen, Marketing Intelligence Manager, also at Swansea University. I am happy to share the guidelines for managing the affairs of one highly focused University that I have known.Let me begin with course curriculum. Is there any point creating an institutional course that nobody is interested in? Obviously it makes sense that the first step in any new endeavour is to assess the demand for innovative, new courses. This market research process can take many forms: 'We initially undertake market research and in particular consider what courses our competitors have to offer.We look to employment opportunities in the country, keep a keen eye on national and local initiatives in our field, as well as professional and statutory body requirements,' Catherine from Anglia Ruskin University, had confided to me. As highlighted by this academic, it's not just an interest from students, that our universities have to consider. In order to transition these students from higher education and into employment, the courses have to be attractive to the employers as well.At Swansea University, Mark had opined in a gathering of affiliated college Directors, that there shall always remain a strong focus on using data to better understand the demand for any given course.Sharing ideas has been my passion. Like the Swansea University, the USET May successfully implement a rigorous approach to scoping of gap analysis and Market Intelligence, based on publicly available data along with information generated from International Development Office and their network of agents across the globe. This newly established University could use this data to inform a long term strategic development plan, which informs which programmes we then go on to develop through a business planning process.Once the demand for the courses have been assessed, the university needs to focus on its commercial feasibility. I believe that programs which are proposed by Higher Learning Institutions. or the University Grants Commission must go through a rigorous business focused appraisal by the Board of Trustees. Those who are able to conceive and write the report, are required to submit a full Market Intelligence Report, prepared by the Market Intelligence Team centrally, before being permitted to develop any program. University programs must also be assessed for their strategic viability and income generation potential.Once an approved University prospectus has been deemed feasible, then begins the long journey of putting together the much needed, brand new course. What Catherine had shared with me, had informed the gathering of educators--the process could even take up some vital time. Market research takes place initially, and then a team of academics design the course. The desired course outcomes inform those who design it: the learning outcomes for each module which in turn decides the week by week module content and the module assessment tasks.The emphasis on courses cannot be underrated. After these have been written, they must go through a validation process with a panel of experts in the field from other universities along with senior colleagues from within the set up of USET, Bangladesh! Course validation usually involves a presentation and scrutiny of the course content and design. It is then the panel's job to recommend whether or not to allow the course to go ahead. Only after a successful validation, can a course be marketed on the university website.It is a similarly lengthy process at all newly formed institutions. By creating a whole new program from scratch, particularly in a new subject area for the University, can be a complex and time consuming practice. In terms of time frame, my good colleague at Palm Beach State College, Florida had shared -this can be limited by the promotion timeframes to ensure highest potential recruitment, and is informed by HEFCE's i-MAP research and publications. Nominal time frames are 6/10months+ for an undergraduate program and 12 months+ for a postgraduate taught program. However, with experienced and committed staff and available resources, this process can be much more swift to ensure it is responsive to market and employer demands.If the promoters of USET are convinced of the viability of the course, the Academic Proposal Team may set about developing all the necessary segments required for a full program, such as the curriculum and assessment strategy. All of this is obviously underpinned by Programme Delivery Plan to ensure development is managed to completion, and any blockers can be identified early and removed. The final stage is for the completed proposal (once approved within the Board) to be scrutinised by the University's Program Approval Committee, with input from External Subject Specialists, Students and Employers, ensuring that the programme meets the required internal and external standards for delivery.Once the courses have been approved and created, it's time to 'shout' about it. I have reasons to believe that courses are marketed on the university website, at open days, in brochures and - increasingly - on social media. We academics have wondered, if marketing a brand new course without a current cohort of students to vouch for it, could be challenging. Under such trying circumstances, I have rarely sat in isolation and sincerely endeavored to group together in departments and faculties. Existing students from other courses could be often utilized, to act as ambassadors and speak to prospective students about their university experience.The specific courses which are created at the USET need to be marketed before the course is actually launched: Don't we have a number of ways of marketing programs, which have changed recently due to guidelines, to protect students? Once a program is conceptualised and the markets identified, the University has established a risk based approach towards publicising programmes that will be coming soon, without opening these to application and recruitment.This approach would enable the USET to promote new future programs through a separate page on the website, through which students can express their interest to be contacted when the programme is finally approved, thus building an initial relationship with potential applicants early in the development process.Once the USET program has been approved, the University may need to utilize targeted marketing via various channels. Dependent on the program's audience this can include the University prospectus, website, recruitment fairs, agencies, open days, visit days and school visits, digital channels, and of course the local media.Like many nascent institutions of learning, the USET is positioned in the middle of many debates about the relevance of higher education. There is pressure to innovate and think entrepreneurially about how to have maximum impact and adapt to the many changes in the higher education environment. Increasingly, students are demanding education that is practical, will prepare them to succeed despite uncertain career paths, and will allow them to align their values with their academic and career choices. I am certain my close friend, Dr Tanvir Khan will inspire his colleagues to achieve this successfully, in the shortest possible time span.Let us welcome the USET-a bright star on the academic horizon of Bangladesh which may inspire generations to usher our nation into prosperity and modernization. Good luck, Professor Moazzem Hossain and Dr Tanveer Khan!The writer is a former educator, based in Chicago