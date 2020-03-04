Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy







On February 4, the NGO Shipbreaking Platform, a Belgium based organization, has published data on ships dismantled worldwide in 2019. Bangladesh holds the top spot for the second time in the list. According to the platform, the largest number of ships in the world was broken in Bangladesh in 2019. Round the year, Bangladesh imported 236 ships from international market for dismantling which is 20.41 per cent higher than 2018.



Ship-breaking is a type of ship disposal process. Usually, after few decades of their lifespan, ships are dismantled into scrap for recycling. According to YPSA (Young Power in Social Action), a non-profit organization working for workers rights and protecting environment, around 700 ocean-going ships are taken out of service every year around the world. And Bangladesh is one of the major buyers of these ships. According to Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA), 221 ships are dismantled in 2015, 250 ships in 2016, 214 ships in 2017, 196 ships 2018 and 236 in 2019.



The role of a catastrophic cyclone lies behind the foundation of this industry. In 1960s, after a severe cyclone, the Greek ship MD Alpine became non-operational on the shores of Sitakunda, Chittagong. That non-operational Greek ship opened the door to the untapped possibilities. Sitakunda has been transformed into a business centre. As a result, thousands of indigent people from different parts of the country came here seeking employment.



The ship-breaking industry of Bangladesh has captured the international recycling market by dismantling around 47.2 per cent ocean-going vessels. In2018, India dismantled 25.6 per cent, Pakistan 21.5 per cent, turkey 2.3 per cent and China 2 per cent.



It is estimated that there are around 120 ship-breaking yards along the coast north of Chittagong and the number of ship yards is increasing year by year. It generates a lot of jobs, and it is estimated that around 50000 people are directly involved in this industry. Additionally, another 100000 are indirectly involved in the business. Most of the workers come from the poverty-stricken northern region of Bangladesh.



A ship breaker buys a ship for around 5-10 million dollars depending on the size and quality of the ship. Around 300-500 people are typically employed for dismantling a ship. Beside that many more are employed in downstream activities for recycling of all kinds of materials from the ships. 'Some of the recycled materials are exported; the rest is sold and reused in different sectors in Bangladesh. A lot of the materials are of high value to the local economy.



Scrapping of ships provides the country's significant source of steel and saves substantial amount of money by reducing the need of importing steel materials. Currently Bangladesh has a demand for 50,000 tons of metal/steels, but she has no iron ore sources or mines. The industry is providing more than 60 per cent of the raw materials for local steel industry. It generates large sum of revenue for government authorities.



Every year the government receives hundreds of crore Tk in revenue from the industry through import duty, yards tax and other taxes. It provides employment for some of the poorest unskilled people who would otherwise have no employment. It is considered a "green industry", as everything on the ship and the ship itself is recycled, reused and resold. The scrapping of ships supplies raw materials to steel mills as well as providing furniture, paint, electrical equipment and lubricants, oil to the number of businesses that have sprouted up specifically as a result.



But these economic benefits should be considered together with the social and environmental costs. It was observed that 86.44 per cent of the labour force receives no medical facilities from the ship yards owners. Local organizations in Bangladesh estimate that 1000-2000 workers have died in the last 30 years. 'General health statistics show that the percentage of people with disabilities in the Chittagong area is above average for the country as whole, because many workers have lost limbs or got other disabilities from working in the ship breaking industry.



In recent times, the ship breaking sector has emerged as one of the driving forces of country's economy in terms of GDP growth and employment. According to Economic Times, due to the rising shipping capabilities with a slow economic activity in recent times, it is can be deduced that ship breaking activities will increase in the coming years. The government of Bangladesh has introduced new national policy and legislation in 2011 to improve the environmental and occupational health and safety standards in the ship breaking yards. However, enforcement and compliance are almost non subsistent.



At the end we can only hope that the government of Bangladesh will give proper attention to this industry, as ship-breaking yards are likely to be busy in the coming years.



The writers are students,

Jahangirnagar University



























