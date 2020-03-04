Negative impact of coronavirus in RMG sector of BD



Salahuddin Alamgir



We all are aware that Coronavirus is a burning question of the day and almost all the people of this universe are panic with this unruly virus. Although it was originated in China first, but it is infecting people of different countries of the world day by day. So far, the deadly virus has killed 3,100 people with around 90,000 confirmedcases in the world. Around 68 countries of Asia, Europe,America, Australia& Africa have been affected by Coronavirus and the number of infected people is increasing at geometric rate.This dreadful virus is not only causing humanitarian disaster; but also affecting the world economy on a large scale and because of it, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared 'GlobalHealth Emergency' all over the world. The economy analysts are forecasting that the impact of Coronavirus may exceed the recession of 2008. Global stock market is in a very bad shape and according to the analysis of international media, the worldwide investors lost approximately 6 trillion US Dollar last week.The prices of fuel have already reduced (46.19 USD/Barrel) which is the lowest in last 4 years. It was anticipated that the impact of Coronavirus will reduce soon; but the reality is different. Instead, this irresistible virus has become an epidemic issue for human being. The panic of this virus has spread all over the world and it has created a deep anxiety for world economy.The concern is increasing in Bangladesh as well. Import from China is being hampered significantly and due to its bad impact almost all businesses of Bangladesh are suffering; especially textile and readymade garments are in huge impact. Because of the crisis of raw materials, finished goods and accessories, their prices are in severe hike.The concerns among the local entrepreneurs are increasing day by day. China is solely the biggest commercial partner of Bangladesh. In 2018-2019 fiscal year, the total merchandising with China was $1,479 crores. Currently all imports from China are interrupted and for, the local entrepreneurs are facing severe difficulties in their businesses.It is no doubt that novel coronavirus is an urgent issue of the world although the dying sector of Bangladesh is less affected, because the import of raw materials for dying factories is a continuous process, so keeping in mind of China Holiday, dyeing factories have already imported a good quantity of raw materials and other relevant items before China Holiday and some items are ready for shipments as soon as China Factories start their functioning. Moreover, the local factories will find their alternative sources for import of products during the outbreak of Coronavirus. They have already identified Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India & Nepal as very important sources to accrue their required raw materials. As a result, the price of dyed yearn may rise Tk. 10.00 to Tk. 15.00 for every pound; but the real impact will be on RMG Sector.However, if the coronavirus outbreak starts an epidemic in the USA & EU and if they start closing their retail shops as in Italy, their work orders to Bangladesh will decline at a massive rate. As a result, the RMG sector will be facing a great loss directly or indirectly.Moreover, Bangladesh imports $502 crore of raw materials for garments out of which 40% is for textile and garment accessories. But due to current interruption in import, the prices of raw materials & accessories have already increased and many local entrepreneurs are facing severe difficulties in manufacturing their L/C products and maintaining their commitment of shipment as well. However, if the supply chain from China does not get normal within the next two weeks, businesses of all around the world will face a huge financial loss.The writer is a President, Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters Association, Director of FBCCI and Chairman of Labib Group