

Dhaka turning into an open ‘gas chamber’



Capital's air is being polluted due to the operation of unauthorised brick kilns outside the city, unplanned urbanisation, unfit vehicles, rampant digging for infrastructure development projects etc. However, the health effects of air pollution are serious; alarming number of deaths from stroke, lung cancer and heart disease have shot up in the country. In fact, it has become a global health concern, since nine out of ten people breathe polluted air around the world nowadays. As a consequence, 7 million people die from different health complexities caused by air pollution every year.



People are less informed about particulate matter--which is 2.5 micron or less in diameter--the most dangerous type of airborne pollution. These microscopic substances are small enough to enter the bloodstream via the respiratory system causing asthma, lung cancer and heart disease and other health complexities.











Furthermore, maternal exposure to polluted air is associated with adverse birth outcomes, such as low birth weight, pre-term birth and small gestational age births. Latest medical reports also suggest air pollution may affect diabetes and imbalanced neurological development in children.



According to World Air Quality Report-2019, the air quality of Bangladesh was the worst in the world last year while Dhaka was ranked as the second worst capital city. The situation has turned more horrific this year according to a recent report released by Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday. According to the data, the air of Dhaka is classified as 'very unhealthy'. The AQI conduct their survey based on five criteria--Particulate Matter, NO2, Co, SO2, and Ozone. Due to the excessive presence of toxic elements in the air, the city now seems to have turned into 'an open gas chamber'--causing slow poisoning to the city dwellers. The worst scenario of this pollution is: despite by being aware, there is no way to escape the danger.