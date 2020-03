Eight bodies recovered in two months at Nabinagar

Two fined for selling Jatka at Kawkhali

Memorial meeting On the occasion of the 24th death anniversary of Azharul Haque Prodhan

Journalists formed a human chain in front of Kalapara Press Club in Patuakhali

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, BPM (Bar), as chief guest, distributed prizes among 99 winners at annual sports competition of Narsingdi District Police on Monday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]