Two fined for selling Jatka at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Mar 3: A mobile court on Monday fined two persons Tk 6,000 for selling Jatka (immature hilsa) in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

Executive Magistrate of the mobile court and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mosammat Khaleda Khatun Rekha fined the two while conducting a drive at Chirapara Bazaar in the evening.

At that time, she fined two fish traders- Kabir Sheikh and Dulal Hawlader Tk 3,000 each for selling jatka in the market.

The executive magistrate also cautioned other fish traders not to sell jatka.

Later, the seized jatka were distributed to a local orphanage.





