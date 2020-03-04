Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:19 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Countryside

Two fined for selling Jatka at Kawkhali

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Mar 3: A mobile court on Monday fined two persons Tk 6,000 for selling Jatka (immature hilsa) in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
Executive Magistrate of the mobile court and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mosammat Khaleda Khatun Rekha fined the two while conducting a drive at Chirapara Bazaar in the evening.
At that time, she fined two fish traders- Kabir Sheikh and Dulal Hawlader Tk 3,000 each for selling jatka in the market.
The executive magistrate also cautioned other fish traders not to sell jatka.
Later, the seized jatka were distributed to a local orphanage.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalists formed a human chain in front of Kalapara Press Club in Patuakhali
Memorial meeting On the occasion of  the 24th death anniversary of Azharul Haque Prodhan
Prize distribution among 99 winners at annual sports competition
Women Affairs jointly accorded reception to five Joyeeta women
Two fined for selling Jatka at Kawkhali
‘Mother, child mortality rate reduced significantly’
 Field day on BARI Kul held in Jamalpur
Eight bodies recovered in two months at Nabinagar


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft