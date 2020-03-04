‘Mother, child mortality rate reduced significantly’





'Not only that, the institutional delivery and contraceptive acceptance rate have been increased considerably and the early marriage rate has been reduced for conducting awareness activities at grassroots level', they also said.

They made the observations while addressing a briefing workshop on family planning, mother-child health, reproductive health of the adolescents and nutrition in the conference room of District Collectorate Building here on Tuesday.

Department of Family Planning (DFP) arranged the function in cooperation with Information, Education and Motivation (IEM) unit of Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the workshop as chief guest and Civil Surgeon Dr. ABM Abu Hanif spoke at the event as special guests while Deputy Director of DFP here Saiful Islam presided over the function.

A welcome speech was also delivered by Assistant Director, Clinical Contraception of DFP, Dr. Faruk Azmi Noor at the function.

Earlier, Deputy Programme Manager of IEM unit of DGFP Israt Jabin made a presentation regarding the achievements of the department in recent years through multimedia projector.

At the presentation, Israt Jabin said now the maternal mortality rate against per thousand is 1.7 while it was 3.2 in 2004 and child mortality rate is 38, and it was 87 in 1994.

Institutional delivery rate had stood to 49 from 27 in 2004; she said adding that the average age limit of the people had been increased by 72 from 56 in 1994.

Many of the able couples had been brought under the permanent and long term family planning programmes to keep the population growth under control; the contraceptive acceptance rate stood to 63 from 7.7 in 1994, she added.

Stopping early marriage and ensuring departmental services including family planning activities to the hard-to-reach chars and its people here have become the challenges to the officials and the employees of the DFP here, she further added.

During the open discussion of the workshop, a number of journalists raised various issues regarding the services of the department and urged the concerned to take initiative to solve it at public interest.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, called upon the journalists to make positive reports about the DFP here side by side with suggestive ones at their respective media to make the overall activities of the department a grand success.

