Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:49 PM
Tabith challenges DNCC  election results in court

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

Tabith Awal, defeated BNP mayoral candidate, filed a suit with an election tribunal in Dhaka on Monday, demanding cancellation of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls held on February 1.
Judge Utpal Bhattacharya of the election tribunal accepted the suit.
Tabith's lawyer Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukdar said the tribunal did not pass any order on the suit. He may pass the order after scrutinize the record, Masud added.
Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary of the Election Commission, newly elected Mayor Atiqul Islam and five other mayoral candidates have been made defendants.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Advocate  Masud Ahmed Talukdar said the defeated candidate Tabith sought cancellation of the gazette ,announcing Awami League mayoral  candidate Atiqul Islam as the mayor of the DNCC.
In the suit, Tabith claimed that the February 1 election was held amid irregularities and corruption and a satisfactory number of voters did not turn up to cast their votes.
Tabith also alleged that the election commissioner, in collusion with others, declared M Atiqul Islam the mayor of DNCC amid irregularities and corruption.
The newly-elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) took oath of office on February 27.
Elections to the DNCC and DSCC were held on February 1. won the mayoral posts.
A gazette notification was issued by the EC on February 4, naming Awami League candidates Atiqul and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh as the elected mayors of DNCC and DSCC respectively.
The Commission also made Dhaka's First Joint District Judge Utpal Bhattacharya's court as the election tribunal to dispose of any complaint regarding the city polls.


