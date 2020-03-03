JnU area most polluted in city





Stamford University's Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies has conducted this research by scientifically evaluating the presence of particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, PM10) in the air of various sites in the capital.

Under this research, the researcher divided the area in to five categories in terms of the intensity of the pollution level namely sensitive area, residential area, commercial area, mixed area and industrial area.

The objectives of the research was to monitor the present status of air pollution level in different locations in Dhaka city and to prepare concentration map of the air pollution.

As part of the study, air quality was monitored in 10 sensitive, 20 residential, 15 commercial, 20 mixed and 5 industrial areas of Dhaka city.

It has been found that, the average concentration of PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 is 162µg/m3, 307 µg/m3 and 343 µg/m3 respectively at 70 selected locations. Hence, the average concentration of PM2.5 in Dhaka city is 4.72 times higher than the standard limit (Bangladesh Standard 65 µg/m3 per day).

According to the GIS mapping, it has been found that, the air pollution hotspots has shifted to old Dhaka from new Dhaka. GIS mapping showed that, Old Dhaka's Lalbag, Sutrapur, Kamrangirchar and Kotwali are more polluted areas in Dhaka City.

After that, Tejgaon industrial area, Badda-Rampura and Mirpur areas are highly polluted zones while Pallabi-Cantonment is less polluted zone in Dhaka city.

The Study indicates that, industrial areas were much polluted zone followed by commercial areas.

The proportion of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is higher than coarse particulate matter (PM10) which is mainly representing that fossil fuel burning and vehicle emission (fume) are the main responsible sources for fine particles (PM2.5) in Dhaka City.

However, the research report suggested recommendations to combat the air pollution that include private cars and fitness cars have to be regulated, cars having even and odd number plates should run in different days of the week, ensure using hollow brick instead of fired brick, the construction site should be covered, use of advanced technology incinerators to turn solid wastes as energy, the Clean Air Act 2029 should be implemented as early as possible, more trees need to be planted including rooftop gardening, the annual budget allocation of the Ministry of Environment should be increased in order to protect the environment and create awareness both in the mass level and in the media as well.

It is important to note that the areas where the air quality has been measured, was determined by the Department of Environment to monitor noise pollution in the year of 2017. The collected data was analyzed using Microsoft Excel and ArcGIS to produce area based on air pollution map of Dhaka.









Professor Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder led the research team along with 11 research associates.

Bangladesh is in the top position in terms of air pollution. Among all capitals of the world Dhaka has become the second polluted city in the world in terms of air pollution.

According to a recent report from IQAir, an international organization based in the United States and Switzerland, the number of Particulate Matter (PM2.5) per cubic meter of air in Bangladesh was 83.3 micrograms which is 5 times higher than the international standard (15 µg/m3).

