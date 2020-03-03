BNP raises question about Modiâ€™s visit





"It's good that (Narendra) Modi is coming … but you're coming at a time when one of the worst communal riots took place in Delhi in presence of the US president. Newspapers and magazines are raising allegation that your party was involved in the riot," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader further said, "So, you (Modi) need to think how much decent it will be for you to come to Bangladesh at this time and how much fruitful it will be."

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion meeting organised by Jatiya

Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) at the Jatiya Press Club on Monday marking the historic 'Flag Hoisting Day'.

On March 2, 1971, then Vice-President of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) ASM Abdur Rab hoisted the national flag of independent Bangladesh for the first time on behalf of Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad atop the DU Arts Faculty building.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specially been invited to participate in the inaugural ceremony of 'Mujib Borsho' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman later this month.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday said the Indian Prime Minister is likely to arrive here on March 17 (morning) to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu.

Fakhrul criticised the government for what he said its failure to resolve the outstanding problems with India.

He alleged that the government is moving ahead to establish one-party Baksal rule by destroying all the democratic and state institutions and snatching people's all the rights. -UNB



The BNP leader voiced anger that ASM Abur Rob is not given state honour as the government does not officially observe the 'Flag Hoisting Day'. "This day is supposed to be observed by the state. A question has arisen about the involvement of the current regime with the country's people and the country's independence. No hope and aspiration of people has so far been filled by the government."

He alleged that the government has destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War by 'usurping' power instead of taking people's mandate.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League never recognises the contributions of Ziaur Rahman, Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, MAG Osmani and others who played outstanding role in the country's Liberation War.

He called upon all the pro-liberation and patriotic forces to get united to protect the country's independence and defeat the current monstrous government even by sacrificing blood.UNB



















