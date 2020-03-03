HC refuses to hear writ challenging BB circular





The bench of Justice

Tariq Ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir dropped the petition from its cause-list, saying that this bench has no jurisdiction to hear such a matter involving bank related issues.

The bench also said the petitioner has the liberty to move the same petition before another HC bench.

Petitioner's lawyerl Syed Sayedul Haque Suman said the writ petition will be placed before another HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Zakir Hossain for hearing.

Md Mahfuzur Rahman, an apprentice lawyer, filed the writ petition on Sunday to the HC challenging the legality of the BB's circular.

On February 24, Bangladesh Bank issued the circular, asking the scheduled banks to charge highest 9% interest for all types of lending barring credit cards to help expand business and economy.

The new interest rate on bank loans will be effective from April 1, said the BB circular. The central bank, however, kept unchanged the interest rate at 7.0 per cent for exporters.

From the current year, banks will not be allowed to disburse loans to the industrial sectors less than their average outstanding credit in the last three years.

The circular said the present bank interest rates are impeding the growth of the country's small, medium and large business, and services sector.

Senior bankers and economists are critical of the BB's decision, saying the dictated 9% loan will squeeze the loan growth in the economy.















