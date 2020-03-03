Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:49 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Front Page

9pc Interest Rate On Loans

HC refuses to hear writ challenging BB circular

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday refused to hold hearing on a writ petition that challenged the legality of a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank (BB), asking the scheduled banks to set a maximum 9 per cent interest rate on bank loans  
The bench of Justice
Tariq Ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir dropped the petition from its cause-list, saying that this bench has no jurisdiction to hear such a matter involving bank related issues.
The bench also said the petitioner has the liberty to move the same petition before another HC bench.
Petitioner's lawyerl Syed Sayedul Haque Suman said the writ petition will be placed before another HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Zakir Hossain for hearing.
Md Mahfuzur Rahman, an apprentice lawyer, filed the writ petition on Sunday to the HC challenging the legality of the BB's circular.
On February 24, Bangladesh Bank issued the circular, asking the scheduled banks to charge highest 9% interest for all types of lending barring credit cards to help expand business and economy.
The new interest rate on bank loans will be effective from April 1, said the BB circular. The central bank, however, kept unchanged the interest rate at 7.0 per cent for exporters.
From the current year, banks will not be allowed to disburse loans to the industrial sectors less than their average outstanding credit in the last three years.
The circular said the present bank interest rates are impeding the growth of the country's small, medium and large business, and services sector.
Senior bankers and economists are critical of the BB's decision, saying the dictated 9% loan will squeeze the loan growth in the economy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt not ‘embarrassed’ over dissent on Modi’s visit: Quader
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
HC refuses to hear writ challenging BB circular
Coronavirus spreads to over 68 countries, global toll reaches 3,000
Casino brothers remanded
Ibrahim Khaled quits ILFSL, says Tk 1,600 crore was looted
Sleuths now know who were among Papiya’s clientele
BB fixes 9pc interest on import of 9 essentials


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft