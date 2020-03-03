Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:48 PM
Casino brothers remanded

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Monday placed two casino
brothers, Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan on a six-day remand in a case filed under the Special Powers Act.
A team of RAB on February 25 recovered 15 sacks of taka and a huge quantity of gold from their house at 119 Lalmohan Shaha Street in Old Dhaka.
Enamul Haque Enu was vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan was joint secretary of the same unit.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim passed the order after Wari police Sub- Inspector Jahir Hossein, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the two before the court and sought a ten-day remand.
On February 27, RAB filed a case against Enamul and Rupon with Wari Police Station under the Special Powers Act in connection with the recovery of money in cash, FDR, gold, foreign currencies and gambling chips.
On September 24 last year, the elite force had seized about Tk5 crore in cash, 8kg gold and six firearms in raids at their residences. Later, RAB filed seven cases against the duo. All of their properties are in the name of their mother, seven brothers, one sister, and the child of a deceased brother.
However, they were absconding since then.
On January 13this year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested Enamul, Rupon, and their associate Sheikh Sunny Mostafa fromKeraniganj of Dhaka for their alleged link with the casino businesses.


