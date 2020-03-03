Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
Sleuths now know who were among Papiya’s clientele

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Mamunur Rashid

Sleuths found out the names of people who have availed the hospitality extended by expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya at her den at the Westin hotel in the capital.  
Papiya ran a prostitution racket to trap high ups in society. The hired comfort girls, mostly foreigners, came to the country for a couple of days and returned home after meeting their obligations.
Papiya made a huge amount of money by blackmailing people with video clips of their physical intimacy with the hired damsels.
The visitors were mostly high government officials, sitting members of parliament, Swechchhasebak League leaders, businessmen, social activists and media personalities. They have been visiting the upscale hotel at Gulshan in the city frequently for a long time, the Intelligence agencies said.    
A senior Intelligence official told the Daily Observer on Monday that they have names      of some influential and powerful people who have been seen visiting Papiya's den at the Westin hotel.
Papiya told her interrogators that some Awami League leaders used her for controlling the ruling party politics in Narsingdi after the killing of Lokman Hossain, Mayor of Narsingdi Municipality, in 2011.
According to sources, the racket of anti-social activities hired various type of models and vocalists. The racket also used prominent Bangladeshi models on hefty payment to entertain Papiya's guests, sources added.  
Sources said Papiya had cultivated good relations with many influential leaders of the Awami League and the Jubo League, including a female lawmaker.  
The Anti-Corruption Commission has launched enquiry into the allegations of illegal wealth accumulation against expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya.
"A committee has been formed to look into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth against Shamima Nur Papiya," according to police.
RAB-1 arrested Shamima Nur Papiya alias Peu and four persons from the departure lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
According to the RAB, Papiya was carrying out various anti-social activities by booking the presidential suite of Westin hotel at Gulshan in the capital.
Papiya's annual legal income is only Tk 1 lakh. However, she paid around Tk 3 crore as hotel bill in the last three months.
She is also involved in arms and drug trade, extortion and various other illegal schemes.


