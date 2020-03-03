Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020
BB fixes 9pc interest on import of 9 essentials

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fixed maximum 9 per cent interest on the import of nine essential commodities for keeping the prices of the commodities at tolerable level during the holy month of Ramadan.
The essential commodities are edible oil, chickpeas, lentil, dun peas, onion, spices, dates, fruits and sugar, according to a BB circular issued here Monday.
The new interest rate will be effective from now on, the central bank added.
The central bank expected that the prices of all nine
commodities will go down in the local markets before the month of Ramadan.


