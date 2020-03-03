NRC to have no impact on Bangladesh: Shringla



Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: PID

"Our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier assured that NRC is purely internal to India. It will have no impact on Bangladesh. So, we can assure you in this regard," Shringla said while delivering the keynote speech at a seminar on "Bangladesh and India: A Promising Future" at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Monday.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Indian High Commission in Bangladesh jointly organized the seminar. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and BIISS Chairman Fazlul Karim also spoke at the seminar.

Highlighting the "most extensive and integrated" relationship between the two countries, the Indian foreign secretary reiterated that NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will have no impact on Bangladesh.

"Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the government of Bangladesh: This is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore, there will be no implications for the government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count," he said.

Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi spoke as the chief guest highlighting the relationship between the two countries.

Rizvi said Dhaka does not want to see

any situation which might affect Bangladesh's secularism.

"Our commitment to secularism is absolutely central and we do not want to see any situation where our secularism will be threatened in any way," Rizvi said.

He said Bangladesh and India need to work very closely to protect secular society. He also sought long term solution to all problems between the two countries.

Gowher Rizvi said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly assured that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a domestic affair for India and it will not have an impact on Bangladesh.

"We have accepted that and we have good reasons to believe that we should not worry," Rizvi said, adding: "We will continue to work closely with India to ensure that our secularity in society grows from strength to strength".

"Minorities in Bangladesh are equal citizens of this country," Rizvi said.

"Government attaches the highest priority to the protection and welfare of our minority citizens," he added.

He reassured all that there is no way Bangladesh will look away if any minorities are affected in any possible way.

Shringla arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Monday morning to complete last minute task prior to the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shringla said as the closest of neighbours, with so many shared cultural traits, it is also inevitable that events in each other's countries create ripples across the border - irrespective of whether there is real justification for this.

"One recent example is the process of updating the NRC in Assam, which has taken place entirely at the direction and under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India," he said.

The Indian foreign secretary also touched upon the water sharing issues of 54 common rivers, Rohingya issues saying that "there is also often interest and sometimes uninformed speculation about our position on the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State of Myanmar, and its impact upon Bangladesh. Let me clearly say that India is deeply appreciative of the spirit of humanism that motivated Bangladesh to offer shelter to nearly one million displaced people," he said.

"And we fully recognise and sympathise with the enormous burden that you are facing. As the only country that is an actual neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, we are committed to offering the fullest support for any mutually-acceptable solution that will enable the earliest possible return of displaced persons to their homes in Rakhine State and to a life of dignity.

"This should be done in a manner that is safe, secure and sustainable."

Shringla mentioned that India provided five tranches of aid to the camps in Cox's Bazar through the government of Bangladesh and is prepared to do more.

"In parallel, we are investing in the socio-economic development of the Rakhine area, including housing, so that there is an incentive not only for people to return, but for all communities to focus on cooperative solutions for economic development, rather than compete for limited resources."

Replying to a question on Teesta River issue, Shringla said: "You are aware that India is committed to an early and mutually acceptable conclusion of an agreement to share the waters of the Teesta River.

"Given our federal system, the agreement can only be finalised on the basis of consensus among stakeholders and we certainly want to assure you that we are working on concluding this as early as possible."

Shringla said the great poet-philosopher, Kazi Nazrul Islam, once wrote "We all share happiness and sorrow equally." "This noble emotion must motivate us as neighbours, to recognize that both sorrow and happiness do not respect borders or passports: in this globalized era, they arrive equally at everyone's doorstep."

He said their approach to Bangladesh will always be characterized by this sentiment. "And I trust that our prime minister's visit later this month will fully exemplify India's strong sentiment of goodwill, trust and respect for Bangladesh."



















Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on Bangladesh."Our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier assured that NRC is purely internal to India. It will have no impact on Bangladesh. So, we can assure you in this regard," Shringla said while delivering the keynote speech at a seminar on "Bangladesh and India: A Promising Future" at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Monday.Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Indian High Commission in Bangladesh jointly organized the seminar. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and BIISS Chairman Fazlul Karim also spoke at the seminar.Highlighting the "most extensive and integrated" relationship between the two countries, the Indian foreign secretary reiterated that NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will have no impact on Bangladesh."Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the government of Bangladesh: This is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore, there will be no implications for the government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count," he said.Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi spoke as the chief guest highlighting the relationship between the two countries.Rizvi said Dhaka does not want to seeany situation which might affect Bangladesh's secularism."Our commitment to secularism is absolutely central and we do not want to see any situation where our secularism will be threatened in any way," Rizvi said.He said Bangladesh and India need to work very closely to protect secular society. He also sought long term solution to all problems between the two countries.Gowher Rizvi said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly assured that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a domestic affair for India and it will not have an impact on Bangladesh."We have accepted that and we have good reasons to believe that we should not worry," Rizvi said, adding: "We will continue to work closely with India to ensure that our secularity in society grows from strength to strength"."Minorities in Bangladesh are equal citizens of this country," Rizvi said."Government attaches the highest priority to the protection and welfare of our minority citizens," he added.He reassured all that there is no way Bangladesh will look away if any minorities are affected in any possible way.Shringla arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Monday morning to complete last minute task prior to the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Shringla said as the closest of neighbours, with so many shared cultural traits, it is also inevitable that events in each other's countries create ripples across the border - irrespective of whether there is real justification for this."One recent example is the process of updating the NRC in Assam, which has taken place entirely at the direction and under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India," he said.The Indian foreign secretary also touched upon the water sharing issues of 54 common rivers, Rohingya issues saying that "there is also often interest and sometimes uninformed speculation about our position on the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State of Myanmar, and its impact upon Bangladesh. Let me clearly say that India is deeply appreciative of the spirit of humanism that motivated Bangladesh to offer shelter to nearly one million displaced people," he said."And we fully recognise and sympathise with the enormous burden that you are facing. As the only country that is an actual neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, we are committed to offering the fullest support for any mutually-acceptable solution that will enable the earliest possible return of displaced persons to their homes in Rakhine State and to a life of dignity."This should be done in a manner that is safe, secure and sustainable."Shringla mentioned that India provided five tranches of aid to the camps in Cox's Bazar through the government of Bangladesh and is prepared to do more."In parallel, we are investing in the socio-economic development of the Rakhine area, including housing, so that there is an incentive not only for people to return, but for all communities to focus on cooperative solutions for economic development, rather than compete for limited resources."Replying to a question on Teesta River issue, Shringla said: "You are aware that India is committed to an early and mutually acceptable conclusion of an agreement to share the waters of the Teesta River."Given our federal system, the agreement can only be finalised on the basis of consensus among stakeholders and we certainly want to assure you that we are working on concluding this as early as possible."Shringla said the great poet-philosopher, Kazi Nazrul Islam, once wrote "We all share happiness and sorrow equally." "This noble emotion must motivate us as neighbours, to recognize that both sorrow and happiness do not respect borders or passports: in this globalized era, they arrive equally at everyone's doorstep."He said their approach to Bangladesh will always be characterized by this sentiment. "And I trust that our prime minister's visit later this month will fully exemplify India's strong sentiment of goodwill, trust and respect for Bangladesh."