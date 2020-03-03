Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:48 PM
Indian FS Shringla meets PM

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020

Visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday at her official residence Ganobhaban.
Briefing the media, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the upcoming Bangladesh visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sub-regional connectivity and various bilateral issues were discussed.
Modi is scheduled to come to Bangladesh on March 17 to join the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Sheikh Hasina briefly described various
programmes that have been taken to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho' (Mujib Year).
The press secretary said both sides also discussed coronavirus. Prime Minister Hasina said that Bangladesh already dedicated a hospital for coronavirus patients. Anyone found to be infected will be sent to that hospital.
Harsh Vardhan Shringla praised the economic development of Bangladesh and the readymade garments industry of the country.
PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das were also present.
Later, a seven-member delegation from Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) led by its President Professor Quazi Deen Mohammad called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
They invited the Prime Minister to their upcoming convocation. They also thanked the Prime Minister for her important role in expanding medical education in the country.
PM's press secretary said that the BCPS delegation placed various problems regarding their profession and medical education in the country to the Prime Minister.
Senior Vice-President of BCPS Professor TIM Abdullah Al Faruque, Vice president Maj Gen Abdul Ali Mia and PM's personal physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah were, among others, also present.    -UNB


