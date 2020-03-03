

Two unidentified persons involved in Sagar-Runi murder: RAB report

Khondker Shafiqul Alam, Additional Superintendent of RAB, also the Investigation officer (IO) of the case, however, said in the report that at least two unknown people were involved in the murder of the journalist couple.

Sources confirmed the matter but no officials from the Attorney General's Office commented on the matter.

'Although their DNA was found in the evidence which was collected after the murder but the IO did not confirm the identity of those two persons,' said the report.

The report also mentioned that the slain Sarwar's hand was tied to his back, which contained the DNA of a stranger who was present there and Mehrun Runy's T-shirt proved the presence of another stranger.

'At that time Tanvir Ahmed's behaviour was mysterious,' the report said.

RAB official submitted the report to the High Court through the Attorney General's Office on Monday as per HC's earlier order.

The AG office will submit the report through an affidavit to the HC bench.

On November 14 last year the HC ordered the investigation officer of the case to submit a report by March 4 on the latest position of its investigation and about the involvement of Tanvir Rahman with the incident.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the order on a petition filed by accused Tanvir Rahman, who is now out on bail.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder, said he did not know anything about the matter but 'If we get anything from RAB, we will submit it to the High Court,' he added.

Sources said on November 14 when the HC bench delivered the order on the matter that time it had criminal jurisdiction. After that Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain assigned the bench on writ jurisdiction.

On the day the HC observed that success of RAB will fade to some extent if it cannot unearth the motive behind the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi and cannot arrest the offenders to put them on trial.

'It is undoubtedly a matter of regret and disappointment that the motive behind the murder was not unearthed and the offenders could not be identified and arrested through investigation and if they cannot be put on trial although a long period has passed away,' it observed.

The HC also exempted Tanvir Rahman from personal appearance before the trial court in connection with the case until the investigation report is submitted to that court.

On November 11, IO Khondker Shafiqul Alam appeared before the HC bench as per an earlier order to explain the progress of the investigation and told the court the probe of the murder case is going on.

Relevant samples of the accused and the deceased have been sent to the laboratory of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the USA for DNA test, and the result is yet to come, he said while replying to the query from the HC.

Tanvir, an official of an English medium school in Dhaka, earlier submitted a petition to the HC for scrapping trial proceedings against him in the case.

The HC had granted bail to Tanvir Rahman in the double murder case on March 8 in 2015.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11 in 2012 at their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

After an investigation by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) started probing the murder on April 18 in 2012.

RAB and other agencies have taken more than 71dates from the trial court concerned for completing the probe into the murder.



















