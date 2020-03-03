55 lakh new voters added to the voter list





He said this at a discussion meeting marking the National Voters' Day held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The country has now 10.98 crore voters, he said.

"Now 5, 54, 82, 530 male and 5, 43, 36, 222 female voters are in the country. Besides, 360 transgender voters are in the country also," Huda added.

Law Minister Anisul

Haque, Election Commissioners Mahbub Talikder, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam, Shahadat Hossain, EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir and senior officials were present at the discussion.

According to the EC, 29, 09,561 male, 26, 69, 109 female and 360 transgender voters were included to the voter list last year.

The Commission published the voter list at every upazilas in the country.



























About 55, 79, 30 new voters have been added to the voter list, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Monday.He said this at a discussion meeting marking the National Voters' Day held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.The country has now 10.98 crore voters, he said."Now 5, 54, 82, 530 male and 5, 43, 36, 222 female voters are in the country. Besides, 360 transgender voters are in the country also," Huda added.Law Minister AnisulHaque, Election Commissioners Mahbub Talikder, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam, Shahadat Hossain, EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir and senior officials were present at the discussion.According to the EC, 29, 09,561 male, 26, 69, 109 female and 360 transgender voters were included to the voter list last year.The Commission published the voter list at every upazilas in the country.