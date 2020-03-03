Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:48 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Front Page

55 lakh new voters added to the voter list

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

About 55, 79, 30 new voters have been added to the voter list, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Monday.
He said this at a discussion meeting marking the National Voters' Day held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
The country has now 10.98 crore voters, he said.
"Now 5, 54, 82, 530 male and 5, 43, 36, 222 female voters are in the country. Besides, 360 transgender voters are in the country also," Huda added.
Law Minister Anisul
Haque, Election Commissioners Mahbub Talikder, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam, Shahadat Hossain, EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir and senior officials were present at the discussion.
According to the EC, 29, 09,561 male, 26, 69, 109 female and 360 transgender voters were included to the voter list last year.
The Commission published the voter list at every upazilas in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt not ‘embarrassed’ over dissent on Modi’s visit: Quader
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
HC refuses to hear writ challenging BB circular
Coronavirus spreads to over 68 countries, global toll reaches 3,000
Casino brothers remanded
Ibrahim Khaled quits ILFSL, says Tk 1,600 crore was looted
Sleuths now know who were among Papiya’s clientele
BB fixes 9pc interest on import of 9 essentials


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft