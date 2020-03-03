No end to road accident deaths





The numbers of road accidents and deaths are much higher compared to those of recent months. The number of deaths in road accidents in January-February period this year increased.

A total of 534 people were killed and 1,169 injured in 504 incidents of road accidents last month, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a platform for passengers' welfare, said in a report on Monday. Additionally, 48 people died and 13 were injured in 56

incidents of railway accidents in February, it said.

Meanwhile, nine incidents in inland waterways claimed the lives of 40 people and left 56 injured last month, it said. Sixty-four others were missing in the accidents, it added.

The information was disclosed in a report of Jatri Kalyan Samity's Road Accident Monitoring Cell, the Samity said in a press release. The report has been prepared based on news published in different dailies.

Reckless driving, overtaking, unfit vehicles, carelessness of passengers and pedestrians, unskilled drivers, no enforcement of traffic rules are among the reasons of the accidents, according to the report.

Some of the recommendations mentioned in the report are Strict enforcement of Road Transport Law 2018 through establishing CCTV cameras.

The involvement of motorcycles and three-wheelers in fatal road accidents has increased in the capital and across the country in recent years, said experts.

As a result the number of deaths from both kinds of accidents is on the rise while motorbike accidents have maimed a large number of victims.

In 2019, deaths in road crashes in the country reached 5,227, which is 788 more people killed compared to 2018, Nirapad Sarak Chai (We Want Safe Roads), a non-profit organization on road safety, said in its annual report.

A total of 4,439 people were killed in road crashes in 2018 in the country.

More than 5,000 casualties in road accidents in the country were reported in 2019, which is an alarming rise compared to figures in the previous year.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA some 53,738 motorcycles in 2016 and 75,251 in 2017 were registered.

It also shows that these accidents caused a loss of Tk 60,000 million every year, according to the report.

As of August this year, 65,332 motorcycles have been registered. Each year 20,000 more motorbikes hit the roads- about 206 motorcycles per day in 2017.

The Governance Innovation Unit, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Dhaka North and South city corporations, Dhaka public administration office, education ministry, scout and armed forces division and the information ministry were tasked with implementing the crash programme.



















