Manifesto of Independence declared  





December 7 the previous year. But that was not to be as military President Yahya Khan on March 1 in 1971 in a surprise address to the nation postponed sine die the inaugural session of the Assembly.

In protest against the military junta's conspiracy Bangalees-led by Bangabandhu launched a Non-Cooperation Movement and called for countrywide 6:00am to 2:00pm hartal everyday from March 3 to March 6. On March 3 Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangam Parishad revealed the 'Manifesto of Independence' at a public meeting at the Paltan Maidan.

The focal point of the activities of the Sarbadaliya Chhatra Sangram Parishad was at Dhaka University and the city of Dhaka. But the programme of the Parishad was followed by all sections of the people including students, teachers, peasants, labours in other divisional and district towns. Even the students of West Pakistan launched a movement in support of the Eleven Points of the students' Parishad. Due to internal dispute and ideological differences among the big political parties and for want of able leadership in the parties, the Sarbadaliya Chhatra Sangram Parishad emerged as the main political force.

Banglapedia said, on March 3 Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad revealed the 'Manifesto of Independence' at a public meeting at the Paltan Maidan. Dhaka had turned into a city of processions. In scores of processions people in thousands attended the public meeting organised by Students' Action Committee at the Paltan Maidan.

From the meeting Bangabandhu announced his non-cooperation movement programme. He said payment of taxes would remain suspended until the government repression was stopped. Hartal would be observed everyday from 6:00am to 2:00pm. All offices, courts, mills and factories, school-colleges, rails, steamers would remain closed. "Come to Race Course on March 7, I shall announce the next course of action," he declared.

To quell the rebellion, the Pakistan government imposed curfew on Dhaka, Rangpur and Sylhet.

On March 3, in the face of widespread protest agitations by the public, curfew was clamped in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur and Rajshahi. A number of people were killed and injured as the Pakistan army opened fire at different places.

Called by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, complete strike was observed all through Bangladesh for the first time and in the capital Dhaka for the second time. During the strike the city and the rest of the country came to a complete standstill.

During the strike, in the spontaneous processions brought out by the general people, came under fire of the Pakistani military and many people died. Apart from Dhaka, curfew was imposed on Rangpur and Sylhet.

In Rangpur, as fight breaks out between Pakistani army troops and civilians, from 2:30pm in the afternoon a 24-hour curfew was imposed. In Sylhet the curfew was imposed from 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 in the evening. Whereas in Dhaka the curfew time was shortened and changed from 10:30 at night to 6:00 in the morning.

President Yahya Khan, in an announcement said that a meeting would be arranged on March 10 between the political leaders. This was announced from the President House in Rawalpindi where it was also said that after the conference, within two weeks, the national Parliamentary/committee assembly would be held. Bangabandhu, instantly rejected the invitation by President Yahya Khan, according to Banglapedia.

Bangabandhu said in a speech directed towards Bhutto, "If you do not want a democratically elected government, then you can form your own government. We will form the government/constitution of Bangladesh" said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

























