Demand for celebrating  ‘Flag Hoisting Day’ nationally   













The demand was made at a discussion meeting organized by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) held at the National Press Club in the capital.

President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) ASM Abdur Rab said student leaders of Dhaka University decided to host flag asking everyone to gather at the battala (under the banyan tree) on March 1, 1971.

Remembering the first hoisting moment, Rab said, "As I hoisted the flag and waved it in the sea of crowd cheering and shouting slogans all the people gathered there despite barrier."

