Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:47 PM
Demand for celebrating  ‘Flag Hoisting Day’ nationally   

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of different political parties, mainly the allies of BNP, on Monday demanded that the 'Flag Hoisting Day' (March 02) be celebrated nationally.




The demand was made at a discussion meeting organized by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) held at the National Press Club in the capital.
President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) ASM Abdur Rab said student leaders of Dhaka University decided to host flag asking everyone to gather at the battala (under the banyan tree) on March 1, 1971.
Remembering the first hoisting moment, Rab said, "As I hoisted the flag and waved it in the sea of crowd cheering and shouting slogans all the people gathered there despite barrier."
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League is a resentful political party. It doesn't want to give proper respect to the leaders of freedom fighters in 1971.



