Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:47 PM
CJ assigns HC bench to hear death ref, appeals

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Monday assigned a High Court (HC) bench for hearing the death references and the appeals in the sensational Nusrat Jahan Rafi murder case on priority basis.
The CJ fixed the bench of Justice Justice Soumendra Sarker and Justice Shahed Nuruddin to hear the death references and the appeals.
On January 30 this year, the authorities concerned of the HC division prepared the paper book of the murder case containing all details of the case, trial proceedings, statements, evidence, verdict and other documents.
The paper book on the death references and appeals of the convicts was prepared by the government press and came to the Death Reference section of the Supreme Court.
On October 29 last year, the documents with verdict in the Nusrat Jahan Rafi murder case reached the High Court as a death reference
A Feni court on October 24 handed down death sentence to all the 16 accused and also fined the convicts Tk 1 lakh each and ordered the district magistrate to give the money to the victim's parents.
Sacked madrasa principal Siraj Ud Doula, the prime accused, was awarded capital punishment for giving the order to kill Nusrat while the others were given death penalty for plotting and committing the murder.
The convicts include Siraj, two teachers and 11 students of the madrasa, and two expelled AL leaders, who were members of the madrasa governing body.
Nusrat Jahan, a 19-year-old student of Sonagaji Islamia Fazil madrassa in Feni lost her battle for life on April 10, four days after she was set afire.
She was sexually harassed by the then principal Siraj on March 27. Her mother filed a case against Siraj, who was later arrested and sent to jail.


