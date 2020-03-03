EC takes initiatives to increase voters’ attendance in CCC polls





Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and the Returning Officer further said that the EC would distribute leaflets, organize rallies and demonstration in different areas of the city to educate the voters as well as to increase the voters attendance in the voting.

Hasanuzzaman also said, "We will involve all other organization like Rotary Club, Lions Club, Boys and Girls guide etc to encourage the voters before the voting day."

He said that they have already started the collection of the list of Presiding officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling officers to conduct the CCC Polls.

Hasanuzzamn told that the list of the officials would be completed by March 10.

He also said that the symbols would be distributed to the candidates on March 9 next. After getting Election symbols, the candidates will begin their campaign from that day, Hasanuzzaman said.

Returning officer said, a total of seven Mayor aspirants, 211 aspirants for 41 wards and 58 candidates for 14 reserved Councillor post have been contesting fr the CCC elections.

Meanwhile, the speakers in a function organized by the Chattogram Regional Election Commission office called upon the voters to exercise their right of franchise in the upcoming CCC polls slated to be held on March 29.

























