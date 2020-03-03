Rohingya man’s bid to obtain Bangladeshi passport foiled

A Rohingya man was arrested from Khulna on Monday while he was trying to obtain a Bangladeshi passport illegally.

Officials of the Khulna Divisional Passport Office caught the Rohingya man while he was providing his fingerprint for passport. He had used fake address and documents.

The arrestee Ekram Ullah, 29, is from Merulola area in Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Towfiqul Islam, director of Khulna Divisional Passport Office, said they detained Ekram around 3pm at the passport office.

"His fingerprints matched with the one from the database of Rohingya people," he said. "Ekram used fake address of Railway Colony in Khulna and took help from a broker."
















