Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:47 PM
Home Back Page

Mujib Year

Neem Foundation to plant 10 lakh medicinal trees

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Neem Foundation has announced that it would plant 10 lakh medicinal plants across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
These trees will be planted in regional roads, highways, schools, colleges, universities and religious institutions.
A member of the Bangabandhu family will inaugurate the Neem tree planting programme on March 28 at a 'Shanti Mission' in Rajbari district.
"Within a year, one lakh Neem trees will be planted," Chairman of Neem Foundation Dr MA Hakim announced at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity Nasrul Hamid Auditorium on Monday.
Chairman of Neem Foundation Dr MA Hakim, Director of Operation Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Saeedul Alam and President of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Rafiqul Islam Azad also spoke at the press conference.
In response to a question Hakim said the Neem Foundation took this initiative to remember Bangabandhu not to take any special advantage from the government.
Dr Hakim said, "It is possible for us to plant 10 crore medicinal plants, not 10 lakhs. There are 84,000 nurseries in the country. I am the president of this association". Welcoming the initiative of the Neem Foundation, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Rafiqul Islam Azad said this initiative will be the best gift of Mujib year.
Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (Crab) President Abul Khair said the city is more deprived of nature than the village. We hope the Neem Foundation will give special importance to the city in their programmes.


« PreviousNext »

