Return of money of all pilgrims demanded 





Bangladesh Pilgrims and Haji Welfare Council on Monday demanded that all travelers' money be returned within 15 days due to speedy Umrah system.

Dr Abdullah Al Naser, President of Bangladesh Hajj Traveler and Haji Welfare Council made the demand at Dhaka Reporter's Unity (DRU) on Monday.

General Secretary of the organization Alhajj Abdul Baten, freedom fighter Tajul Islam, Maulana Bashir Ahmed, Alhajj Kamal Uddin and senior leaders were present.

Dr Naser said due to coronavirus no Umrah passenger has been able to travel to Saudi Arabia since February 26 following the Saudi government's sudden announcement.

More than 10 thousand Umrah passengers are ready to go to Saudi Arabia. Many returned from the airport today (Monday), he said

Therefore, the Saudi government has to return the entire amount of money taken by IBN from visa, travel, insurance, hotel and other Umrah passengers to the agency.

At the same time, the airlines should reimburse the entire proceeds of these Umrah passenger tickets as compensation. "We will take legal action if all the money is not returned within 15 days," he added.

He said, "The traveler of Umrah is a guest of Allah. It is not okay to stop Umrah for coronavirus."

According to sources, Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islam's holiest sites for Umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raises questions over the annual Hajj.























