Sunamganj celebrates as Cabinet clears university bill

The residents of Sunamganj celebrated the Cabinet's final approval to the draft of 'Sunamganj Science and Technology University Bill 2020' on Monday.

The approval came at a regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

People in the haor regions were delighted when they learned the news and expressed gratitude towards the prime minister and MA Mannan, the planning minister, for his contribution to getting the university approved.

The Cabinet approved the draft of the bill on December 30 last year. -UNB

















