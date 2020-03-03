Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:47 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Back Page

7 Rohingya ‘robbers’, drug trader killed in Teknaf ‘gunfights’

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Mar2: Eight people, including seven suspected Rohingya robbers and a drug trader, were killed in 'gunfights' with law enforcers in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Monday.
Police identified three of the deceased as Faruque, Emran and Noraiya, the OC said.
Mirza Shahed Mahtab, company commander of RAB-15, said a team of the elite force, acting on a tip- off, launched a drive in Jadimora-Mochni area of the hill behind Rohingya Camp No 27 where a gang of robbers belonging to 'Jokey Group' was taking preparation to commit robbery at around 4:30am.
 Sensing the presence of the RAB team, the robbers opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, Mahtab said.
 After two and a half hours of the gunfight, the RAB members found seven bodies lying on the spot.   They also recovered two firearms from the spot.
Contacted, Pradip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, said the bodies were recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy.
Meanwhile, a suspected drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) In Jadimora Naf River point of Teknaf upazila early Monday,
Tipped off, a patrol team of Noyapara BOP took position in the area around 4:00oam, said Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion.
At one stage, the team challenged a small group of drug traders trying to make an escape. Sensing danger, the gang members opened fire, prompting BGM men  to retaliate.Three BGB members sustained injuries  during the 'gunfight'.
After the gunfight, the BGB team rescued a bullet-injured drug trader and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
The team also recovered 1.5 lakh Yaba pills, one firearm, and two cartridges from the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU area most polluted in city
Demand for celebrating  ‘Flag Hoisting Day’ nationally   
EC takes initiatives to increase voters’ attendance in CCC polls
Rohingya man’s bid to obtain Bangladeshi passport foiled
Neem Foundation to plant 10 lakh medicinal trees
Sunamganj celebrates as Cabinet clears university bill
7 Rohingya ‘robbers’, drug trader killed in Teknaf ‘gunfights’
Motiar new Chief Engr of LGED


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft