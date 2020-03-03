7 Rohingya ‘robbers’, drug trader killed in Teknaf ‘gunfights’





Police identified three of the deceased as Faruque, Emran and Noraiya, the OC said.

Mirza Shahed Mahtab, company commander of RAB-15, said a team of the elite force, acting on a tip- off, launched a drive in Jadimora-Mochni area of the hill behind Rohingya Camp No 27 where a gang of robbers belonging to 'Jokey Group' was taking preparation to commit robbery at around 4:30am.

Sensing the presence of the RAB team, the robbers opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, Mahtab said.

After two and a half hours of the gunfight, the RAB members found seven bodies lying on the spot. They also recovered two firearms from the spot.

Contacted, Pradip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, said the bodies were recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) In Jadimora Naf River point of Teknaf upazila early Monday,

Tipped off, a patrol team of Noyapara BOP took position in the area around 4:00oam, said Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion.

At one stage, the team challenged a small group of drug traders trying to make an escape. Sensing danger, the gang members opened fire, prompting BGM men to retaliate.Three BGB members sustained injuries during the 'gunfight'.

After the gunfight, the BGB team rescued a bullet-injured drug trader and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The team also recovered 1.5 lakh Yaba pills, one firearm, and two cartridges from the spot.



















