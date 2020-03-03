

Motiar new Chief Engr of LGED

Born in a respectable Muslim family in Tabirkathi village under Bakerganj Upazila in Barisal district, he joined the government service in 1988 and became the Additional Chief Engineer of LGED in November, 2018.

He is a graduate from BUET in 1987 and did his Diploma course in Denmark in 1994. He completed M.Sc degree from Sheffield Hallam University, UK in 2001, according to a press release.























Engineer Md Motiar Rahman has joined as the Chief Engineer of LGED on Monday . He was the Additional Chief Engineer working in LGED.Born in a respectable Muslim family in Tabirkathi village under Bakerganj Upazila in Barisal district, he joined the government service in 1988 and became the Additional Chief Engineer of LGED in November, 2018.He is a graduate from BUET in 1987 and did his Diploma course in Denmark in 1994. He completed M.Sc degree from Sheffield Hallam University, UK in 2001, according to a press release.