No unnecessary big budget programme over Mujib Barsho: PM





The Prime Minister came up with the directive at an unscheduled discussion after the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in the city, said Cabinet Secretary Khander Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at the Secretariat.

"The Prime Minister said we (earlier) precisely asked every ministry and division to declare one of its notable programmes as one of Mujib Year with its normal budget," said the Cabinet Secretary replying to a question from reporters.

"If there's any exceptional activity (programme), then providing extra money could be considered. But it doesn't need to take new programme with a big budget," he quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

At the cabinet meeting, it was cited as an example that the Finance Division has taken a programme of Mujib Borsho declaring that it will ensure pension for six lakh pensioners at their doorsteps within December next, he said.

Like this programme of the Finance Division, a good programme can be declared as one programme of the Mujib Borsho, said the Cabinet Secretary.

Stressing that there is no need to take any new programme, the Prime Minister said if a ministry or division can ensure the wellbeing of people and better contribution to development of the country with the existing ones, it will be more synonymous with the Mujib Borsho.

She suggested making the usual programmes more effective on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho, said Anwarul Islam.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on taking programmes maintaining coordination with the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Committee, said the Cabinet Secretary.

The Mujib Borsho celebration will begin on March 17 next and continue till March 2021 to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -UNB



















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed all the ministries and divisions not to take any unnecessary programme with big budgets on the occasion of Mujib Barsho (Mujib Year).The Prime Minister came up with the directive at an unscheduled discussion after the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in the city, said Cabinet Secretary Khander Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at the Secretariat."The Prime Minister said we (earlier) precisely asked every ministry and division to declare one of its notable programmes as one of Mujib Year with its normal budget," said the Cabinet Secretary replying to a question from reporters."If there's any exceptional activity (programme), then providing extra money could be considered. But it doesn't need to take new programme with a big budget," he quoted the Prime Minister as saying.At the cabinet meeting, it was cited as an example that the Finance Division has taken a programme of Mujib Borsho declaring that it will ensure pension for six lakh pensioners at their doorsteps within December next, he said.Like this programme of the Finance Division, a good programme can be declared as one programme of the Mujib Borsho, said the Cabinet Secretary.Stressing that there is no need to take any new programme, the Prime Minister said if a ministry or division can ensure the wellbeing of people and better contribution to development of the country with the existing ones, it will be more synonymous with the Mujib Borsho.She suggested making the usual programmes more effective on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho, said Anwarul Islam.The Prime Minister laid emphasis on taking programmes maintaining coordination with the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Committee, said the Cabinet Secretary.The Mujib Borsho celebration will begin on March 17 next and continue till March 2021 to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -UNB