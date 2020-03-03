Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen





He urged visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who says citizens of his country are also killed along the borders, to take steps to put an end to the killings of Bangladeshis by BSF.

"I told him [Shringla] that we had decided on 'zero killing' along the border, but it has unfortunately increased this year," Momen told the media after Shringla met him at his office in Dhaka on Monday.

"I also told him that they are friends to us and killings do not go with friendship," he added.

Shringla assured Momen of steps to stop the killings, according to the foreign minister. -bdnews24.com

























Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has aired concerns over killings of Bangladeshis by India's Border Security Force or BSF and said these do not go with "friendship".He urged visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who says citizens of his country are also killed along the borders, to take steps to put an end to the killings of Bangladeshis by BSF."I told him [Shringla] that we had decided on 'zero killing' along the border, but it has unfortunately increased this year," Momen told the media after Shringla met him at his office in Dhaka on Monday."I also told him that they are friends to us and killings do not go with friendship," he added.Shringla assured Momen of steps to stop the killings, according to the foreign minister. -bdnews24.com