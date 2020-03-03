Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:46 PM
latest BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6       Tamim guides Bangladesh to 322      
Home Back Page

Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has aired concerns over killings of Bangladeshis by India's Border Security Force or BSF and said these do not go with "friendship".
He urged visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who says citizens of his country are also killed along the borders, to take steps to put an end to the killings of Bangladeshis by BSF.
"I told him [Shringla] that we had decided on 'zero killing' along the border, but it has unfortunately increased this year," Momen told the media after Shringla met him at his office in Dhaka on Monday.
"I also told him that they are friends to us and killings do not go with friendship," he added.
Shringla assured Momen of steps to stop the killings, according to the foreign minister.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU area most polluted in city
Demand for celebrating  ‘Flag Hoisting Day’ nationally   
EC takes initiatives to increase voters’ attendance in CCC polls
Rohingya man’s bid to obtain Bangladeshi passport foiled
Neem Foundation to plant 10 lakh medicinal trees
Sunamganj celebrates as Cabinet clears university bill
7 Rohingya ‘robbers’, drug trader killed in Teknaf ‘gunfights’
Motiar new Chief Engr of LGED


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Dinajpur
Arefin Shova to play role of Bangabandhu
3 'muggers' arrested in capital
Returnees under surveillance to check COVID-19: IEDCR
Murder accused arrested in Rangamati
Medical board forced to produce fake report: Fakhrul
HC questions fixing highest 9% interest on lending
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA
Arms supplier of UPDF, JSS held
BGB-villagers clash death toll stands at 6
Most Read News
Dhaka gasping for fresh air
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
7 'Rohingya robbers' killed in Teknaf gunfight
Ibrahim Khaled resigns from International Leasing
Man loses battle for life after wife, son
Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
Tabith files case seeking fresh polls
Indian Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman   
Delhi death toll rises to 46 after bodies found in drains
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft