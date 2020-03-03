Video
Tuesday, 3 March, 2020, 8:46 PM
Extortion by third gender

Published : Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Dear Sir

The third genders are scattering across the country and they are mostly involved in extortion activities in shops, government offices, markets, clubs, banks, insurances, buses, footpath and many other places. They have done this toll collection forcely, otherwise, they have to create such an untoward situation that can't be imagine anyway. Even, they have to touch the sensitive organs of the male and threat themselves to be unclothed if their demand is not meet up as per their desire.

Whenever they hear any news about newborn baby, birthday party or marriage ceremony, they rush there quickly and they demand a handsome amount of money as extortion. Children are frightened to see their appearance and guardians of the tiny-tot are quickly to pay their demand without any bargaining. It is a matter of great regret that law enforcement regencies don't pay heed to lodge any complain against them and don't come forward to help the victims.

Government is implementing many projects under society safety program and these third genders can be included effectively in creative technical works through local administration and ministry of social welfare. We humbly urged the government to take some effective social welfare program for them and save the society from theirs extortion.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



