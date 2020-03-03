

Duhita Chowdhury

Let's look at our lifestyle! It's full of ease and comfort. Producing thousands of products in one second is like boiling an egg. But with a heavy cost! We are buying our comfort and happiness in exchange of our mother nature.



Our changing climate has left one sea bird of Antarctica at the mercy of the forces of nature. Grey - headed Albatrosses are one the most critically endangered sea birds. They inhabit the stormy southern ocean that surrounds the continent of Antarctica. In fact Albatrosses are the giant wind birds and their big heavy wings are made for striving with the heavy winds. Using their large wings they can travel a long distance over the sea.



But our human activities at one part of the world have now put impact on this most remote and isolated part of the world. Albatrosses build their nests in an isolated place elevated from the wet ground so that they can keep their chicks dry. Recent data shows that from 1979 till 2017, the number of grey headed albatross has decreased massively.

Long line fishing has been responsible for many albatrosses' deaths. But now a new danger has emerged and it is more devastating than the previous one. Urbanization has brought many changes in our world scenario. Emission of green house gas is one of the major impacts of urbanization. The more we burn fossils and fuels the more we release green house gas into our atmosphere.



These green house gases, as we all know, are responsible for the rising temperature of our global atmosphere. Because of this global warming the temperatures in the Antarctica are rising and this change of climate is altering the regular weather patterns of the Antarctica resulting into an increase of storms and strong winds.



To protect or not to protect the wildlife



The plight of these albatrosses is a strong reminder to us that our impact on this earth is now so great that we are now endangering the wildlife even in the most isolated and inaccessible island on the earth.



Now let's look at our country, Bangladesh. The bio-diversity of our Saint Martin Island is almost lost. The sandy beach of Cox's Bazar has now turned into almost as concrete beach because of excessive illegal sea-side infrastructure. The govt. has already declared the St. Martin's Island as 'ecologically critical area' (ECA) in 1999 (DoE).



Still, how far are we aware enough to preserve our ecological balance? Every year, millions of tourists from home and abroad visit St. Martin's Island and Cox's Bazar. They throw plastic into the sea which sticks to the coral branches, suffocates them and finally kills. We enjoy lying on bed watching the beauty of sea. But have we ever asked whether these sea side resorts and hotels are build legally or illegally?



Another natural and national asset Sundarbans is also now in a neglecting point when the World Heritage Committee has enlisted it as a 'World Heritage in Danger'. As we are running towards the zenith of economic development, we also need to keep in our mind that we should protect our national treasure. Our proposed Ruppur Power Plant project should be dealt with in a more sensible way.



Yes, this project will bring a huge development in our country but years after what will happen to Sundarbans? Already other industrial activities near the area are taking the nation's rich bio diversity into the verge of extinction. So, if we fail to protect our environment one day Sundarban will turn to a history.



So, the time has come to make our decision. We need to take our decision about what we will leave for our future generation- a well furnished techno based world where nowhere to breath? Or a green, ecologically balanced world with bio diversity where they will be able to breathe fresh air?



The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in its resolution UN 68/205, has decided to observe 3 March as World Wildlife Day. Basically, this idea was proposed by Thailand. Purpose of this day is to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's flora and fauna.

Just celebrating the day with full adornment will not save our planet. Our every step will be counted as a step towards the ultimate destination of our planet. So, it is high time we took our decision wisely because to protect or not to protect that is the question.

The writer is a Lecturer, Department of English Language and Literature,

Premier University Chittagong

























